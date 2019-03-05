TODAY |

Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment

Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced today SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day event he's calling a "cultural experience" that will debut April 26-28. He will perform on a stage set on the beach; other performers include fellow Virginians Missy Elliott and Pusha T, as well as Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monae, Diplo, SZA and Lil Uzi Vert.

Pharrell said in an interview with The Associated Press that he created the festival to give back to the community that raised him and helped him achieve his goals and dreams.

The festival won't just focus on music: The film The Burial of Kojo — acquired by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY company — will be screened, followed by a discussion. The film will premiere on Netflix on March 31.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER will also include a pop-up church service, karaoke featuring trap music as well as moments with wellness expert Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada, the president of the Harlem Children's Zone whose work has transformed the lives of thousands of inner-city youth.

Other musicians set to perform include Jaden Smith, Anderson Paak, Kaytranada, Ferg, Jhene Aiko, Rosalia, Leikeli47, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Masego, Virgil Abloh and John-Robert.

Virginia Beach Mayor Robert "Bobby" Dyer said the festival "is going to be a transformative event for our city."

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Singer Pharrell Williams. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
University of Otago researcher Barry Taylor spoke on Breakfast this morning about the findings.
Despite modest improvement, NZ kids still among the most obese in the OECD, study finds
2
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
3
The 52-year-old most recently starred beside Kiwi actor KJ Apa in Riverdale.
Riverdale halts production following death of Luke Perry
4
Nathan Kraatskow died after Rouxle Le Roux ran a red light on Auckland’s North Shore.
'Hate is such a ugly thing' - Rouxle Le Roux apologises for social media post, apologies again for teen's death in hit and run
5
A winery in Argentina will soon take Black Ridge’s title.
Central Otago winery loses 'world's southernmost vineyard' title to Argentina
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
04:52
Brendon Ford went along to the gig in the capital with youth worker Aaron Intermann.

West Coast residents fundraise $4000 to send huge Eminem fan with developmental issues to see his idol
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com

Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
00:54
A security guard has been dubbed a ‘hero’ after she was filmed dancing before the rapper’s arrival on stage.

Breakfast hosts' delight as security guard becomes unlikely star of Eminem concert - 'they're a good dancer'

Ian McKellen apologises over comments on Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer sex abuse allegations