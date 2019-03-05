Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia

Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced today SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day event he's calling a "cultural experience" that will debut April 26-28. He will perform on a stage set on the beach; other performers include fellow Virginians Missy Elliott and Pusha T, as well as Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monae, Diplo, SZA and Lil Uzi Vert.

Pharrell said in an interview with The Associated Press that he created the festival to give back to the community that raised him and helped him achieve his goals and dreams.

The festival won't just focus on music: The film The Burial of Kojo — acquired by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY company — will be screened, followed by a discussion. The film will premiere on Netflix on March 31.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER will also include a pop-up church service, karaoke featuring trap music as well as moments with wellness expert Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada, the president of the Harlem Children's Zone whose work has transformed the lives of thousands of inner-city youth.

Other musicians set to perform include Jaden Smith, Anderson Paak, Kaytranada, Ferg, Jhene Aiko, Rosalia, Leikeli47, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Masego, Virgil Abloh and John-Robert.

Virginia Beach Mayor Robert "Bobby" Dyer said the festival "is going to be a transformative event for our city."