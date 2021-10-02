Peter Andre keen to play James Bond in next film

Peter Andre would love to play James Bond.

Peter Andre Source: Bang Showbiz

The 48-year-old star admitted that while he would like to see 'Luther' actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, Peter himself would also love a crack at playing the iconic suave spy one day.

He said: "There’s a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be.

"I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job.

"It would be anyone’s dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!"

However, Peter believes he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role.

He said: "Although I’d probably be more James Pond than James Bond!"