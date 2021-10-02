TODAY |

Peter Andre keen to play James Bond in next film

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Peter Andre would love to play James Bond.

Peter Andre Source: Bang Showbiz

The 48-year-old star admitted that while he would like to see 'Luther' actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, Peter himself would also love a crack at playing the iconic suave spy one day.

He said: "There’s a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be.

"I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job.

"It would be anyone’s dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!"

However, Peter believes he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role.

He said: "Although I’d probably be more James Pond than James Bond!"

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker also admitted he loves the idea that broadcaster Piers Morgan has put his name forward for the role.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No arrests at Auckland anti-lockdown protest
2
'Missing' man joins search party after drinking session, not realising he was target
3
Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown rally draws large Auckland crowd
4
All Blacks lose 31-29 to Springboks with last-minute penalty
5
Northland braces for ongoing Auckland border closure
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit

Britney Spears' dad slams end to conservatorship

Shakira says wild boars attacked her in Barcelona

Explained: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work