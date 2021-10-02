Peter Andre keen to play James Bond in next film

Peter Andre would love to play James Bond.
The 48-year-old star admitted that while he would like to see 'Luther' actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, Peter himself would also love a crack at playing the iconic suave spy one day.
He said: "There’s a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be.
"I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job.
"It would be anyone’s dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!"
However, Peter believes he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role.
He said: "Although I’d probably be more James Pond than James Bond!"
The Mysterious Girl hitmaker also admitted he loves the idea that broadcaster Piers Morgan has put his name forward for the role.