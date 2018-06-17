 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Pete Davidson gushes over fiancee Ariana Grande

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Pete Davidson says getting engaged to Ariana Grande is "better" than he dreamed it would be.

SNL's Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The 24-year-old comedian and actor popped the question to the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer earlier this week after just a few weeks of dating, and he's now admitted their romance is beyond his wildest dreams.

Posting a picture of their hands - including Ariana's engagement ring - on Instagram yesterday, he wrote: "u know what you'd dream it be like ? it's better than that (sic)"

The Saturday Night Live star may be on cloud nine now, but it was recently revealed by his close friend Nick Cannon that he phoned him up prior to getting down on one knee to get his pal's seal of approval.

Cannon said, "He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!' "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"

The 37-year-old star will be able to offer Pete plenty of advice as he got married to ex-wife Mariah Carey - with whom he has seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan - after just over a month of dating in April 2008.

Cannon told Entertainment Tonight: "To see them together ... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it.'

"I've congratulated Pete. I haven't spoken to Ariana, but I'm happy for them."

Ariana and Pete's engagement was first reported on Tuesday after a source said they'd been discussing the idea over the weekend.

They said: "It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."

Related

Television

North America

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

01:36
2
Will Smith has shared a video of Manurewa High School hip hop dancers to his 16 million social media followers.

South Auckland school whose dance group received nod from actor Will Smith dreams of opening performing arts centre

3
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

4

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

5
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 