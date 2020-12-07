TODAY |

Personal stories, comedy among the top videos trending on YouTube this year

Source:  Associated Press

Personal stories, break-up vlogs, lighthearted comedy and inspirational news items were among the top videos trending on YouTube this year.

The video-sharing giant has released its top trending videos for 2020. Source: AAP

"This year's list really shows the ways that creators innovated under extremely challenging circumstances," says Maddy Buxton, Culture and Trends Manager at YouTube.

Examples include a standup special from Dave Chappelle examining police brutality and racial injustice, and Ricky Gervais' monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Make-up guru and lifestyle vlogger Nikkie Tutorials also made mainstream news headlines with her coming out video revealing she is transgender.

"That video received 30 million views in its first seven days and went on to become the most viewed coming out vlog of all time on YouTube," says Buxton.

Other top videos featured pandemic-specific content, such as Dude Perfect's Quarantine Stereotypes, lampooning lockdown cliches, and actor John Krasninski's Good News Network, which highlighted positive and inspiring stories from around the world.

"We saw audiences coming to YouTube in search of content that met very specific personal needs," says Buxton.

"Whether that was finding sources of levity and entertainment or connection through social gaming or content that reflected their emotions and really continued conversations that were taking place around them in the world at large."

Entertainment
Internet
