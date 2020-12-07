Personal stories, comedy among the top videos trending on YouTube this year

Personal stories, break-up vlogs, lighthearted comedy and inspirational news items were among the top videos trending on YouTube this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"This year's list really shows the ways that creators innovated under extremely challenging circumstances," says Maddy Buxton, Culture and Trends Manager at YouTube.

Examples include a standup special from Dave Chappelle examining police brutality and racial injustice, and Ricky Gervais' monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Make-up guru and lifestyle vlogger Nikkie Tutorials also made mainstream news headlines with her coming out video revealing she is transgender.

"That video received 30 million views in its first seven days and went on to become the most viewed coming out vlog of all time on YouTube," says Buxton.

Other top videos featured pandemic-specific content, such as Dude Perfect's Quarantine Stereotypes, lampooning lockdown cliches, and actor John Krasninski's Good News Network, which highlighted positive and inspiring stories from around the world.

"We saw audiences coming to YouTube in search of content that met very specific personal needs," says Buxton.