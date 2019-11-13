TODAY |

People magazine names R&B crooner John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music

R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner today on television programme The Voice. He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend's honour on The Voice. The country singer then handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters "EGOTSMA" to signify the singer's many honours: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive.

Legend tells the magazine in an issue out this weekend the honour comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song Glory from the film Selma.

Legend has two children with model-television host Chrissy Teigen.

Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson and David Beckham.

"I want to thank Blake Shelton," Legend said. "I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me."

Legend said his wife is proud of him.

"I've finally impressed her," he said.

The couple's children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the reveal of their daughter asking to turn off The Voice and go back to a movie. Teigen titled the post "The kids ... do not care."

John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
2
Watch live as Government makes announcement around visas for culturally arranged marriages
3
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
4
Jacinda Ardern says she's working on 'ideas and solutions' to period poverty in NZ
5
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:34

Watch: Drake booed offstage at LA music festival
00:37

Savage drops video for suicide awareness-inspired song Reach Out
06:31

John Campbell speaks with indie-pop darlings The Beths

Man has double lung transplant because of vaping damage