'People go to concerts there, it's a disgrace' — NZ's Covid-free status featured in Saturday Night Live skit

New Zealand’s Covid free-status featured in a Saturday Night Live skit broadcast this weekend.

Actor Timothée Chalamet played a rebellious Covid-19 virus who let his family down by failing to infect Kiwis when they sent him there to spread the virus.

“Sorry, are my proteins not perfect like my little sis, back from her first semester at the University of Phoenix in person?” Chalamet said angrily to his parent viruses, who then hit back with a line featuring Aotearoa.

“We gave you every opportunity. We paid to send you to New Zealand and now look — zero cases.

“People are going to concerts there, it’s a disgrace!”

The mention comes after Stephen Colbert also praised New Zealand's Covid-19 response on Late Night With Stephen Colbert this weekend.

"They have had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world," Colbert began.

"With a population of five million people, so far New Zealand has had just 25 deaths and roughly 2000 cases.

"Or as America calls it, a White House Christmas party," he joked.

Colbert also praised New Zealanders who listened to the advice of experts and the Government to beat the virus.