TODAY |

'People go to concerts there, it's a disgrace' — NZ's Covid-free status featured in Saturday Night Live skit

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s Covid free-status featured in a Saturday Night Live skit broadcast this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Actor Timothée Chalamet plays a rebellious Covid-19 virus who let his family down by failing to infect Kiwis. Source: NBC

Actor Timothée Chalamet played a rebellious Covid-19 virus who let his family down by failing to infect Kiwis when they sent him there to spread the virus.

“Sorry, are my proteins not perfect like my little sis, back from her first semester at the University of Phoenix in person?” Chalamet said angrily to his parent viruses, who then hit back with a line featuring Aotearoa.

“We gave you every opportunity. We paid to send you to New Zealand and now look — zero cases.

“People are going to concerts there, it’s a disgrace!”

The mention comes after Stephen Colbert also praised New Zealand's Covid-19 response on Late Night With Stephen Colbert this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The TV star also had high praise for the Prime Minister. Source: CBS

"They have had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world," Colbert began.

"With a population of five million people, so far New Zealand has had just 25 deaths and roughly 2000 cases.

"Or as America calls it, a White House Christmas party," he joked.

Colbert also praised New Zealanders who listened to the advice of experts and the Government to beat the virus.

"New Zealand sounds like the perfect place to be right now," he mused, voicing regret that he went back home to New York after visiting New Zealand late last year to film segments for his show. 

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
2
Covid-19 risk to New Zealand 'may be highest it's ever been' - Professor Michael Baker
3
Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot
4
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
5
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Italy surpasses UK for worst Covid-19 death toll in Europe
08:36

'We're still using the March standard' as Cook Islands businesses desperately wait for NZ travel bubble date

US set to execute an unprecedented five inmates before Biden inauguration

Kiwi stranded in UK 'disheartened' as some returnees hoard managed isolation vouchers