'The people, always the people' - what British reggae band UB40 love about NZ

British reggae band UB40 has arrived in New Zealand for the last leg of their Red Red Wine Vineyard tour.

The band will play at four different vineyards around the country over the new year.

They've been visiting New Zealand since 1981, when they landed in New Zealand amid the Springbok Tour rugby protests.

"When we got here the Springbok demo was happening, marching through Auckland. We got here, put our bags in the hotel and joined the demo," said lead singer Ali Campbell.

Mr Campbell spent three months in New Zealand in 2012 when he was working on New Zealand's Got Talent.

"I know New Zealand better than most New Zealanders, you know, I've been all over," he said.

The band talked about a few things that kept them coming back for more of New Zealand including the Bay of Plenty, Maori tattoos, and our wines.

"And the people, always the people."