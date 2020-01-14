Pearl Jam announce first new album in seven years along with tour dates

Legendary grunge rockers Pearl Jam have announced they will be releasing a new album after a seven-year hiatus.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Eddie Vedder performs live on stage at Altice Arena on June 20, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Source: Getty

The band announced the upcoming release of their eleventh studio album, called Gigaton, today.

They also said the album's first single - Dance of the Clairvoyants - will be available in the coming weeks, ahead of Gigaton's March 27 release date.

"Making this record was a long journey," Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready said.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

The band will also be embarking on a North American tour in March before the release.

Gigaton was produced by Pearl Jam and Josh Evans.