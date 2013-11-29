Paul McCartney to write adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life for stage musical

Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie It's a Wonderful Life.

The ex-Beatle is collaborating with Billy Elliot playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright.

McCartney said he'd never considered writing a musical, but found himself thinking it could be interesting and fun.

Frank Capra's 1946 film tells the story of George Bailey, a small-town banker wracked with regret who is shown the value of his life by a guardian angel.