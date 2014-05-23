 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Paul McCartney reclaims iconic Beatles song catalogue for unknown settlement price

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It appears Paul McCartney has re-acquired the rights to his iconic Beatles song catalogue, after a legal dispute with Sony/ATV has been resolved through a "confidential settlement agreement".

Paul McCartney

Source: Associated Press

Sony/ATV Music Publishing had previously owned rights to a large chunk of the Beatles song catalogue after they were sold from Michael Jackson's estate after his death in 2009.

Jackson had famously acquired the Beatles song catalogue in 1985 as part of a $US47.5 million ($NZ65 million) deal for the ATV music publishing company.

McCartney had sued Sony/ATV in January claiming to the court a non-waivable right to reclaim copyright ownership of his songs, which had been sold off, after a certain period of time.

However, today the Hollywood Reporter has announced McCartney and Sony/ATV have settled their dispute.

"The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement and jointly request that the Court enter the enclosed proposed order dismissing the above-referenced action without prejudice," McCartney’s attorney wrote in a letter to a US District Judge.

Related

Music

Sir Paul McCartney announces New Zealand show

Tweets an inkling Sir Paul McCartney could be heading our way
Beatles 1967 George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon at All You Need Is Love TV Show from Abbey Road June 1967

Paul McCartney gently weeps, admits he drowned sorrows after Beatles split

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:10
2
The burning car caused delays and reduced visibility earlier today.

Watch: Car goes up in flames causing traffic chaos on Auckland motorway

00:16
3
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:38
4
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:12
5
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ