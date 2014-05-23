Paul McCartney reclaims iconic Beatles song catalogue for unknown settlement price

It appears Paul McCartney has re-acquired the rights to his iconic Beatles song catalogue, after a legal dispute with Sony/ATV has been resolved through a "confidential settlement agreement".

Paul McCartney Source: Associated Press

Sony/ATV Music Publishing had previously owned rights to a large chunk of the Beatles song catalogue after they were sold from Michael Jackson's estate after his death in 2009.

Jackson had famously acquired the Beatles song catalogue in 1985 as part of a $US47.5 million ($NZ65 million) deal for the ATV music publishing company.

McCartney had sued Sony/ATV in January claiming to the court a non-waivable right to reclaim copyright ownership of his songs, which had been sold off, after a certain period of time.

However, today the Hollywood Reporter has announced McCartney and Sony/ATV have settled their dispute.