'Patience is a virtue' — Lorde teases new music 'arriving in 2021'

New Zealand singer Lorde has confirmed she will be releasing new music some time this year. 

Lorde performing onstage at Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

This morning, Ella Yelich-O'Connor revealed the cover artwork for a comeback song called Solar Power on her website

“Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue,” the pop singer writes.

Last year, the 24-year-old said in an email to fans she had recorded new music in Auckland and Los Angeles alongside Jack Antonoff, who she collaborated with on her sophomore album Melodrama. 

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” Lorde wrote to fans in May last year. 

She said at the time she expected her upcoming album to "take a while longer" as a result of Covid-19. 

"I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening. ... It flowed. A thing started to shape. And then, of course, the world shut down." 

She added: "You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warmer thing grows inside you.”

Lorde reveals upcoming Antarctica book with proceeds to go to NZ climate change research

Since then, Lorde announced in November her 2019 trip to Antarctica would be culminating in a photo book, with proceeds from its sales going towards a research scholarship in New Zealand.

Her last album Melodrama released in 2017. She last performed in 2018 as part of a world tour for that album. 

