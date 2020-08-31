Pascall teams up with L&P for latest Lumps mashup

Pascall has again teamed up with L&P for a new combination of the two classic Kiwi treats.

Pascall's latest creation.

Pascall L&P Flavour Lumps looks to combine the "sweet-as taste of L&P flavoured chewy centres with a tasty dark choc coating".

Christel Maurer of Pascall New Zealand is confident the latest combination will be a hit with Pineapple Lumps and L&P fans.

“We are always looking for ways we can excite Kiwi fans with delicious new products. After the overwhelming success of previous Lumps collaborations, such as Perky Nana Lumps and Pascall Snifters Lumps, the new Pascall L&P Flavour Lumps are sure to be another winning combo,” she says.

“We know New Zealanders are innovators and enjoy coming up with exciting and fun ideas, that’s why we wanted to do something special and push the boundaries with our most unique Lumps creation to-date.”

Earlier this year Pascall and Coca-Cola Amatil created a Pineapple Lump flavoured L&P beverage.

“Following the launch of L&P's Pineapple Lump flavoured drink earlier this year, we wanted to take our collaboration with these classic Kiwi products one [jandal] step further,” says Laura Knight, L&P marketing manager at Coca-Cola Amatil.