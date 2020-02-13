Pascall brings back discontinued Snifters treat, but with a new twist

Confectionery company Pascall has announced the return of beloved Kiwi sweet - the Snifter - in the form of Snifter Lumps.

Pascall's new Snifter Lumps.

Pascall ceased production of the hard-shelled peppermint nougat and chocolate sweet in 2009, citing a lack of consumer demand.

Today the company announced a new Snifter/Pineapple Lump mash-up, a move it believes will delight fans of both products.

"We've seen a lot of excitement with recent collaborations, such as Perky Nana Lumps, which combined Perky Nana with the iconic Pineapple Lumps.

"Knowing this has been such a winning combination, we've been looking at additional ways in which we can continue to surprise and delight our Kiwi fans. Bringing Snifters together with Pineapple Lumps is one of the exciting ways in which we are doing this," Mondelez New Zealand head of marketing Will Papesch said today.