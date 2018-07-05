Paris Jackson felt 'alone' coming out to 'very religious' family

Paris Jackson felt “alone” after coming out to her “very religious” family.

Paris Jackson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 23-year-old actress and singer – who is the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson – is a member of the LGBTQ community, and has admitted it was difficult for her to come out to her extended family, as many of them still believe “homosexuality is very taboo”.

She said: "I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion.

"Right now I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."

Paris – who has never publicly labelled her sexuality but has dated men, women, and non-binary people in the past – does have the support of her brothers Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19.

But The Space Between star said there are still moments that make her feel “excluded” from her family.

She added: "But there were moments where it was really hard. You feel alone. You feel excluded.”

Paris then explained she was "sheltered" from a young age and went "all-in" on what she perceived as the persona for a woman who likes other women when she was beginning to figure out her sexuality and express herself.

And now, the star feels comfortable in her own skin.

She told Willow Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk: “[I] dress however and act however, it doesn't change how I feel on the inside.