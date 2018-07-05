 

Paris Jackson awarded restraining order against stalker

Paris Jackson has been awarded a restraining order against an alleged stalker who waited 15 hours to see her at a recording studio.

Paris Jackson.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The 20-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the late musical icon Michael Jackson - was handed the temporary document in court yesterday in Los Angeles against 23-year-old Nicholas Stevens, whom she has accused of stalking her.

According to TMZ, Nicholas must now stay at least 100 yards away from Paris until at least July 24, when the temporary restraining order is due to expire and a court hearing is due to take place.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the 'Star' actress claimed that Nicholas showed up at a recording studio she was working at in June and had a brief interaction with her, in which he is said to have told her he'd once waited outside the building for 15 hours in order to see her.

The papers go on to state that Paris' unnamed friend allegedly confronted Nicholas by asking what he was doing there, to which the man is claimed to have replied: "What the f**k does it look like I'm doing here? I'm stalking your b***h."

Police were then called to the scene after Nicholas allegedly told Paris and her friend: "By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun."

Documents state Nicholas had also tweeted at the young star too, in a message which claimed the pair were "soulmates". 

