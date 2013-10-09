Paris Hilton undergoing fertility treatment so she can 'pick twins if I like'

Paris Hilton has been undergoing IVF treatment.

Paris Hilton music video Source: Associated Press

The 39-year-old heiress and her boyfriend Carter Reum - who she has been dating for a year - have stared in vitrio fertilisation on the recommendation of pal Kim Kardashian West because it is the "only way" she could ensure she could have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

She said: "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like.

"[Kim was the one] who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it. I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor."

The former Simple Life star has already completed the "tough" egg retrieval procedure.

She said: "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

And Paris praised her boyfriend for being so "supportive" throughout.

Speaking on 'The Trend Reporter with Mara' podcast, she said: "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."

The 'Stars are Blind' singer hailed Carter her "dream guy" and admitted she can't wait to start a family with him.

She said: "I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life.

"Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Paris revealed last September she wanted to have twins and was looking for a baby name for a son.

She said: "I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy.