Paris Hilton to launch podcast series

Paris Hilton is launching a podcast series.

Businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 39-year-old businesswoman and socialite has announced she will be heading a new podcast series named This Is Paris in collaboration with iHeartMedia, which she will use to “connect with millions of fans across the world”.

She said in a statement: "Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience. They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world."

The podcast will consist of "a blend of both playful, emotional and authentic scripted, scheduled episodes as well as spontaneous, shorter 'social' audio episodes each week between segments," according to a press release.

Hilton will also sit down for “candid interviews with influential and inspiring guests” for each episode of her new series, where they will discuss topics such as “beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, travel, entrepreneurship, relationships and more”.

iHeartPodcast Network President Conal Byrne said in another statement: "Paris is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called 'influencer content,' and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium. That starts with treating her own soon-to-launch podcast more like a social media feed - with lots of short-form audio 'posts,' along with regularly scheduled interviews, too.

“This is going to be a different kind of podcast - the next evolution of both social media and podcasting, and we're thrilled to be able to partner with her on it."

The podcast comes after Hilton released a documentary of the same name last year, which went into detail about her life so far, including the alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah.