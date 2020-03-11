TODAY |

Parents of KJ Apa contract coronavirus after attending film premiere

Source:  1 NEWS

The parents of Kiwi actor KJ Apa have both tested positive for coronavirus, following a trip to Los Angeles for their son's film, I Still Believe.

Kiwi actor KJ Apa. Source: Getty

The pair returned to New Zealand earlier this month following the premiere of their son's first film, before showing symptoms including a loss of smell and taste, body aches and a high temperature.

They both tested positive for Covid-19 in Auckland on March 20.

"Honestly I thought I was going to die ... people absolutely need to take this seriously - it's the worst thing I've ever had," Tupa'i Keneti Apa told the Coconet.

"I just thought I had the normal flu or bad cold."

Apa senior later experienced difficulty breathing, hospitalised later on. However, he also says that he is recovering well.

"I can now get out of bed and breathe okay for about 30 mins before I have to lie down again. And I can now smell and taste things again.

"Each day I'm feeling a little stronger."

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
