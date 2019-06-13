TODAY |

Paranormal performance takes over Wellington theatre

For the next three weeks, Wellington's Circa theatre is being taken over by vampires.

The show is called What Will You Do in the Shadows, and it features a cast of 35 ghosts and ghoulies.

It's all part of an experimental theatre project, drawing inspiration from the popular Kiwi film What We Do In the Shadows.

Members of the public join the cast for an unofficial remake of the film, as extras.

Director Andrew Foster told 1 NEWS that the project has come from a place of love.

"We were very respectful of the fact that they (Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi) made that world and what we added to it, we wanted to make sure they were happy with it," he said.

The show is run like a real movie set, with makeup artists, lights, cameras, and even a functioning green screen.

With 102 television screens, and more than 30 cameras on stage, it's all designed to feel as real as possible.

Andrew said "nothing like this has ever been done in New Zealand.”

As the evening goes on, it becomes increasingly difficult for the audience to work out who is a cast member and who is not.

"It's like being in a video game, you get to drive where you go or pick where you go," said Andrew.

One thing audience members can count on though, is fake blood, and plenty of it.

Around 2000 litres have been created for the show's run.

Susie Berry, one of the actors who helped create the experience, says that shouldn't put people off heading along.

"There's definitely some blood, but not anything you need to wear gumboots and a poncho for," she said.

"What Will You Do in the Shadows?" runs on the Wellington waterfront through until June 30.

    The show is called What Will You Do in the Shadows, and it features a cast of 35 ghosts and ghoulies. Source: 1 NEWS
