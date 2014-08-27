Pamela Anderson touts plant-based sausages for improving sex life with new husband

Pamela Anderson thinks vegan food is helping to improve her sex life.

Pamela Anderson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 53-year-old actress has reportedly told friends that plant-based sausages have helped to make husband Dan Hayhurst feel like a "new man".

An insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "This diet has worked wonders. Dan feels like a new man.

"Pam makes vegan sausages and is famous for her smoothies and Buddha bowls."

Pamela has previously expressed the idea that adopting a vegan diet can help to improve performance in the bedroom.

She explained: "Vegans make better lovers. Cholesterol slows blood flow to all the organs.

"You can improve your health and increase stamina in the bedroom by going vegan.

"A healthy body is a sexy body. Going vegan can help men of all ages boost sexual performance."

Pamela tied the knot with Dan on Christmas Eve (24.12.20) at her home on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Heather Ross, her wedding-cake maker and photographer, recently revealed that the actress was "beaming with love" on the big day.

She said: “Pamela was beaming with love. They were just so happy and focused on each other.”

Heather’s sister Janet acted as stylist for the actress, who donned a blue skirt with a tulle overlay, a vintage satin ribbon corset, and a dramatic Valentino veil.

Of the outfit, Heather added: “The result was just breath-taking on Pamela.”

Heather also revealed the “secret celebrity wedding” posed a few challenges, including trying to find the perfect cake, which resulted in her baking it herself.