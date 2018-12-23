TODAY |

Painting of Ivan the Terrible pilfered during WWII returns to Ukraine art museum

Associated Press
A painting that was stolen in World War II and found in an American couple’s home is being returned to an art museum in Ukraine.

Court records filed Friday by US officials say the painting of Ivan the Terrible was scheduled to be auctioned by a couple in Ridgefield, Connecticut, last year when a Ukrainian museum intervened.

The museum said the work was a 1911 oil painting that had been stolen during the Nazi occupation. It measures nearly 6 square meters and depicts the Russian ruler departing Moscow on horseback.

US officials say the painting was in the Ridgefield house when the couple bought it in 1987. It was traced to an earlier owner of the home who served in the Swiss Army.

Officials say the couple agreed the painting should be returned.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorneyâs Office in Washington shows a painting of Ivan the Terrible that was exhibited in art museum in Ukraine. The painting, stolen in World War II and found in a Connecticut home, is being returned to an art museum in Ukraine. Court records filed Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, by U.S. officials say the painting of Ivan the Terrible was scheduled to be auctioned by a couple in Ridgefield, Conn., last year when a Ukrainian museum intervened. The museum said the work was a 1911 oil painting that had been stolen during Nazi occupation. (U.S. Attorneyâs Office in Washington via AP)
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington shows a painting of Ivan the Terrible that was exhibited in art museum in Ukraine. Source: Associated Press
