'Pain you've never felt before' - Chrissy Teigen reveals her third baby with John Legend has died

Source:  1 NEWS

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's third baby, a boy, has died. 

Chrissy Teigen shares moment in hospital after losing her baby Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The US celebrity shared the tragic news on social media today. 

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen wrote.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen revealed the couple had already named him Jack.

He would have been their third child, alongside their eldest girl Luna, and second child, Miles. 

"He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She thanked everyone who had sent her and her family thoughts and prayers. 

"We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she wrote.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," she concluded.

"But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

