Pacific music legend Daniel Rae Costello dies

One of the Pacific's most successful musicians Daniel Rae Costello Junior has died following a long battle with cancer.

The Fiji-born singer/songwriter and producer was 58 years old when he died in Australia yesterday.

Influenced by the Caribbean sound, Costello's music captured many hearts across the Pacific and the world.

Costello's first album Tropical Sunset was released in 1979. He went on to release Lania in 1980.

His hit songs include Samba, Dark Moon and Take Me To The Island.

Costello went on to open his own recording studio in Lautoka where he lived for more than 30 years.

He and his family moved permanently to Samoa 10 years ago - the homeland of his grandmother Amy Peterson.

Both his parents were born in Fiji.

His mother Jessie Rae had Samoan, Rotuman and Scottish heritage. His father, the late tourism pioneer Daniel Costello Senior was Irish.

Daniel Rae Costello Source: YouTube
