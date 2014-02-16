TODAY |

Ozzy Osbourne recalls feeling 'peaceful' while attempting to kill wife Sharon in 1989 drug haze

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ozzy Osbourne remembers feeling "calm" as he threatened to kill his wife while high on drugs.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Source: Bang Showbiz

The 71-year-old music star can still vividly recall feeling "peaceful" during the dramatic incident in 1989, when he threatened Sharon at their home in Buckinghamshire, south-east England.

He shared: "I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful. It's not exactly one of my greatest achievements.

"All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?' So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.'"

Sharon, 67, admitted that Ozzy's murder attempt caught her off guard.

She also remembers her husband being in a "very calm" state during the incident.

Source: 1 NEWS

Sharon - who has Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34, with Ozzy - told 'The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne': "I put the kids to bed, bathed them - we had a nanny living at the house then - and I was sat down reading.

"He came into the room. I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband.

"He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn't get through to him. And he just said, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die'.

"He was calm - very calm - then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table.

"I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there."

