TODAY |

Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he will be alive 'that much longer'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ozzy Osbourne isn't worried about his mortality but doesn't think he'll be alive "that much longer".

Ozzy Osbourne Source: Bang Showbiz

The 71-year-old rock star - who battled pneumonia and a string of other health problems in 2019 - recently announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he's been thinking about his mortality, but he insisted he isn't worried about when the end will come.

He said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come?

"I think about it, I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it.

"It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the s*** out of me, man, but I'm still here."

But the Paranoid rocker also admitted he has spent several months "feeling sorry for [himself]".

He told Kerrang! magazine: "[I spent the year] lying on the f***ing bed feeling sorry for myself, going, 'I'm dead, I'm finished, it's all over'. This has been the worst f***ing year of my life".

And Ozzy doesn't think he'd still be alive now if he hadn't taken the time to work on his new solo album, Ordinary Man.

He said: "I wouldn't be sitting here now if I hadn't made it.

"It was the best medicine."

The Black Sabbath rocker also feared he'd die a year ago after he tripped over in the night and dislodged the metal rods that were put in his spine in 2003 after a serious ATV accident, and joked it wouldn't have been a particularly glamorous way to go.

He said: "I've fallen down the stairs drunk, I've f***ing crashed cars, I've f***ing nearly died in aeroplanes. Falling over going for a p**s - it's not exactly Ozzy going out in a blaze of f***ing glory, is it?

"Go for a p**s: bang! Sod's law, isn't it?"

Entertainment
Music
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:12
End of an era as Dargaville's Blockbuster Video closes its doors
2
Tensions between New Zealand Rugby, Super Rugby licence holders over future of Kiwi teams
3
Australian under-19 cricketers accused of casual racism after social media comments
4
Two dead following single-vehicle crash in Otago last night
5
Christchurch performer's top tips on how to make a living as a street entertainer
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

United Nations hacked in espionage operation, report shows
04:06

Take a tour of The Real Housewives of Auckland star's Pussy Palace

Kobe Bryant set to be honoured at Oscars

Review: The Bachelorette episode 3 - contestant called out as disrespectful to women and labelled a 'weirdo'