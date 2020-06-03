TODAY |

Ownership of Joe Exotic's zoo given to rival Carol Baskin from Tiger King

Source:  Associated Press

A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's Tiger King docuseries to Joe Exotic's chief rival.

Joe Exotic (left) and Carole Baskin (right). Source: Associated Press

In a ruling yesterday, US District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series. 

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.

Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $US1 million civil judgment against him. 

Read More
Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic gets deadline extension to challenge convictions

Palk's judgment yesterday found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.

The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days but it does not detail what should happen to them.

Attorneys representing Big Cat Rescue Corp. did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth, Texas. 

In a handwritten letter posted on Twitter yesterday, he repeated his plea for a presidential pardon.

