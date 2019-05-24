TODAY |

Over two million people expected to flood Sydney waterfront for Vivid Festival

AAP
Sydney will once again be transformed into a light and colour party for this year's Vivid Festival with police out in force and crowd barriers in place to keep revellers safe.

More than two million people are expected to flock to the harbour city from tonight to gaze at the colourful projections, sculptures and installations in the annual lights, music and ideas festival held over 23 nights.

Highlights of the 2019 festival include a field of more than 320 dynamic light poles with a 6.5-metre illuminated infinity slide and the transformation of Customs House into an aquatic wonderland.

NSW Police have assured revellers they will be out in force on the roads, in the sky, in the water and on horses.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said police will be targeting anti- social behaviour, boating safety and will protect property and installations from damage or defacement.

Crowd barriers will be in place during busy nights to provide safe viewing areas with people urged to use public transport and pay attention while crossing roads.

Ash Bolland is lighting up Sydney's famous Opera House with slithering and swimming animals.
Source: 1 NEWS

Road closures and special event clearways will be in force across the CBD with 5000 additional public transport services available to help get visitors to and from the festival.

    Winter’s normally a time to bunker down, but that’s not the case for our cousins across the Tasman. Source: 1 NEWS
