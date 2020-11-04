Outrageous Fortune home to make way for town house development

Wolf and Cheryl West's old stomping ground in Outrageous Fortune is heading for the slammer, with the house used in the show being bowled to make way for townhouses.

The property where Outrageous Fortune was filmed. Source: Supplied

The two-storey, 1960 brick property in West Auckland featured on New Zealand television screens for 15 years.

Now, Kiwis will get the chance to live at the filming destination, albeit with a new look.

The iconic property at 85 Royal View Road, Te Atatu South, is set to be re-developed into seven new homes, according to One Roof.

A new look for the Outrageous Fortune house. Source: Supplied

The property is family-owned and will be family-developed.

The new development will include five two-bedroom terraced houses, one two-bedroom standalone house, and one three-bedroom standalone house.

"Designed to reflect the history that this fantastic property holds, these quality homes are to be built with discerning style and comfortable family living in mind," the property listing states.

"All generously sized, north facing with big floor to ceiling windows & bathed in light, beautifully elevated, with sweeping views of the West, and plenty of privacy in your own courtyard."