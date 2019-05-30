TODAY |

Ousted The Chi actor Jason Mitchell loses MTV awards bid amid misconduct claims

Associated Press
MTV today cut Jason Mitchell from contention at next month's MTV Movie & TV Awards following reports of alleged misconduct by The Chi actor.

MTV said in a statement Mitchell was removed as a nominee for best performance in a show in light of recent developments. The channel did not expand on the statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell has been dropped from Showtime's The Chi after he was fired in late April from the upcoming Netflix movie Desperado.

The trade paper reported that Mitchell's agent, manager and lawyer cut ties with him after he was dropped from The Chi. There was no immediate reply Wednesday to a request for comment from an attorney listed as Mitchell's representative.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter published today, The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd said there were multiple human resources complaints against Mitchell, including one she filed against the actor, after she became what she described as "a target of his rage and inappropriateness."

Mitchell drew critical acclaim for his work in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton and in 2017's Mudbound. He played Brandon Johnson in The Chi's first and second seasons, the latter airing now.

He would have competed at the gender-neutral MTV awards airing on June 17 with Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid's Tale, Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin and Kiernan Shipka of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Actor Jason Mitchell. Source: Associated Press
