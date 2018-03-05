 

'This will be an Oscars as much about who isn't here – Harvey Weinstein – as who is'

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright assesses the glitz, glamour and controversy ahead of the Oscars.
Source: Breakfast

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:09
2
The Femen protester met the former prime minister and known playboy at the polls, telling him his time has “run out”.

Topless protester jumps on to ballot table as Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote in Italian election

00:11
3
Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

Fiorentina captain, Italy international Davide Astori found dead in hotel before game, aged 31

00:22
4
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

5

'Don't hurt him' - Mother in high profile Australian child abduction case makes TV plea

02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.


 
