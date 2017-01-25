Oscars go gaga for La La Land with record-tying 14 nods

The candy-coloured love letter to musicals La La Land landed a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations overnight, while a notably more diverse field of nominees brushed off two straight years of "OscarsSoWhite" backlash.

La La Land matched Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

In stark contrast to the last two years of all-white acting nominees, seven actors of colour were nominated out of the 20 actors.

A record six black actors were nominated (Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris of Moonlight, Ruth Negga of Loving and Octavia Spencer of Hidden Figures), as was Dev Patel, the British-Indian star of Lion.

Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from La La Land. Source: Associated Press

A trio of acclaimed films led the overhaul, foremost among them Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait.

With eight nominations, it tied for the second most nods including best picture. Also up for best picture and other awards were Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaptation Fences and Theodore Melfi's crowd-pleasing African American mathematician drama, "Hidden Figures."

Nine films out of a possible ten were nominated for best picture. The others were: Denis Villeneuve's cerebral alien thriller Arrival, Kenneth Lonergan's New England family drama Manchester by the Sea, the West Texas heist thriller Hell or High Water," the Lion, and Mel Gibson's World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Unexpected nomination for Mel Gibson

The biggest surprise was the strong boost of support for Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood since an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence.

Along with the best picture nod, Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination. Gibson, whose ninth child was born Saturday, said in a statement that nothing was more exciting than hearing the nominations read while holding my newborn son."

Mel Gibson is in Sydney to direct war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Source: Getty

Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for best actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," said Gibson deserved the moment.

"I think finally people are remembering who Mel actually is, not what the tabloids (said)," said Garfield by phone. "I'm so, so proud of him."

Arrival tied Moonlight for the second most nominees with eight nods. Yet Amy Adams, the five-time nominated star of Arrival, was left out of the competitive best actress nominees.

Instead, Meryl Streep, whom President Donald Trump recently derided as "overrated," landed her 20th nomination. Her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins was among the best actress nominees that included Stone, Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle). Also left out was Annette Bening for 20th Century Women.

Best actor favourites Washington, Gosling and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) were joined by Garfield and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic). Along with Ali and Patel, the best supporting actor nominees are Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) and Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water).

Viola Davis, the supporting actress front-runner for her performance in Fences, notched the expected nomination. Also up for the category are Harris, Spencer, Nicole Kidman (Lion) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

Whether fairly or not, the nominations were measured as a test for the revamped film academy. It's the first Oscars voted on since academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs ushered in new membership rules and added 683 new members as a way to diversify a predominantly white, male and elderly group, which now numbers 6,687.

Many groups still left unrepresented

The inclusion influx wasn't driven by any kind of response to the last two Oscars; most of the nominated films have been in development for years. And the awards still left many groups unrepresented. No female filmmakers were nominated for best director and outside of Lin-Manuel Miranda (up for his song to Moana), Latinos were nearly absent.

Four black directors dominated the documentary category: Ava DuVernay (The 13th), Raoul Peck's (I Am Not Your Negro), Ezra Edelman (the seven-plus hours O.J.: Made in America) and Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated). The other nominee was Fire at Sea.

History was marked in other categories. Joi McMillon, who edited Moonlight with Nat Sanders, became the first African-American woman nominated for best editing. Bradford Young of Arrival was just the second black cinematographer nominated.