Oscar winner Lady Gaga hopes future award shows will be gender neutral

Bang Showbiz
Lady Gaga hopes in the future that awards shows will have gender neutral categories.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress picked up the prize for Best Original Song for Shallow from her movie A Star is Born at the Academy Awards on Monday afternoon and speaking to assembled media backstage afterwards she called for a future where prizes are not differentiated by a person's sex.

Speaking in the press room she was asked if she would send a message to all her fans in Sydney, Australia, who are currently celebrating Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Thinking about her answer, Gaga responded by saying: "One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.

"I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities. I also have a true dream in our future, as we evolve as humanity, that these award shows will not be male and female, but that we include everyone."

Following her comments, Gaga was applauded by her Shallow co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt who were present and the assembled journalists.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Gaga urged people to "fight" for their dreams and never give up as she recalled all the "hard work" she has put into her career to become a success

The Born This Way hitmaker said: "If you're at home and sitting on your couch watching this, it is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time, it's not about winning, it's about not giving up.

"If you have a dream, fight for it. It's not about how many times you get rejected or that you fall down or are beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga accepts the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born". Source: Associated Press
