Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page discharged from hospital after on-stage cardiac arrest

The Wiggles co-founder Greg Page has been released from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest while on-stage at a reunion show over the weekend.

Greg Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest on-stage. Source: Supplied / The Wiggles

Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, was performing with the other original members as part of an adults-only concert to raise money for bushfire relief.

But towards the end of the concert, he collapsed and had to be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Since then he's been recovering in hospital and today, the band says he's been discharged from hospital, ready to "begin a journey of rest and recovery at home".

"Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery," The Wiggles said on Twitter.

The Wiggles said it would be the last update on his condition "out of respect for Greg and his wishes".


