Original High School Musical cast reunite online for Covid-19 rendition of 'We're All In This Together'

With lockdowns in place around the world and countries grappling with rising cases of Covid-19, celebrities are uniting through video calls to remind the world that we're all in this together.

Today US network ABC aired a special singalong featuring the original cast of High School Musical, 14 years on from its initial premiere.

Actors Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel reappear as Sharpay and Ryan Evans, Vanessa Hudgens reprises her role as Gabriella Montez, even original Wildcat Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu) makes an appearance.

Notably missing was frontrunner Zac Efron, who played lead basketballer-turned-musical prodigy Troy Bolton. Organisers say he was having trouble with his wi-fi and couldn't join the singalong, but he did briefly appear to introduce the segment.

They all joined together to sing 'We're All In This Together' one more time, the showstopper from the first film.

The movie series' director and choregrapher Kenny Ortega also made an appearance, calling it a "wish come true" alongside actors from the rebooted Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

But the nostalgic performance isn't just perfect for fans of the original movie.

Disney Channel stars through the years make an appearance, from That's So Raven's Raven-Symoné (2003-2007), Descendant's Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart (2015-2019) to ZOMBIES stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (2018-2020).

Ortega says the performance saw an "unprecedented coming together of Disney stars and ABC stars".

"But we're living in unprecedented times," he told Billboard.

"What I felt coming back to me was extraordinary. I mean, really, it moved me to tears.