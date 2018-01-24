 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Oprah Winfrey visits Alabama grave of woman honoured in Golden Globes speech

share

Source:

Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

Winfrey referenced Recy Taylor, who was raped by six white men in 1944, during her speech.
Source: Associated Press

Winfrey said in an Instagram post that on assignment for "60 Minutes", she ended up in the town of Abbeville where Recy Taylor suffered injustice, endured and recently died.

Ms Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville.

The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case, and she rallied support for justice for Ms Taylor.

Two all-white, all-male grand juries declined to indict the men who admitted they assaulted her.

Ms Taylor died in December, just before her 98th birthday.

Related

North America

00:22
However, the current US President does not think she'll run.

Watch: 'Oprah would be a lot of fun' – Donald Trump says he'd beat Winfrey in presidential contest, but doubts she'll run

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:30
2
The Kiwi centre currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game averaging five per match.

Video: 'Great manners' - fatherly Steven Adams signs autographs for polite young Thunder fans ahead of Nets showdown

00:23
3
Tourists aboard an Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari vessel saw something slightly different today off Waiheke Island.

Watch: Dead whale off Waiheke Island sparks shark feeding frenzy

01:18
4
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

00:35
5
The hilarious advert has been racking up the views since being posted online.

Watch: Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison gives Kiwi flavour to Aussie ad

00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 