Oprah interview, Prince Philip's death to feature in updated edition of Harry and Meghan's biography

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography is reportedly set to have a new edition, which will reference their bombshell interview and Prince Philip's death.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

According to a report by The Sunday Times newspaper, a new edition of Finding Freedom will be released in the summer, with new topics expecting to be covered including the sad passing of the Duke Of Edinburgh, who died earlier this month at the age of 99, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, unveiled last month.

The book is set to be reissued on August 5 and will also discuss their multiple deals with Netflix and Spotify, as well as their new life in the United States.

In the interview, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, admitted she considered taking her own life amid public scrutiny of her relationship with Prince Harry and her part in the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan honour Prince Philip after death — 'You will be greatly missed'

The 39-year-old former actress said at the time: "I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it.

"I just didn’t want to be alive anymore, and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought ... I went to The Institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.

The Queen sat alone during the moving funeral for her husband of 73 years. Source: 1 NEWS

"I said I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.

"I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told, 'No'."

