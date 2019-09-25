TODAY |

Opera star Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera in NY after harassment reports

Associated Press
Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment made by women in a pair of reports by The Associated Press.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi's Macbeth tomorrow night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as today that he was scheduled to perform tomorrow.

The company says in a statement "The Met and Mr Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down".

Opera star Plácido Domingo salutes spectators at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. Source: Associated Press
