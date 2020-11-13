TODAY |

Opera singer lifts neighbours’ spirits in Paris as France trudges through second lockdown

Source:  Associated Press

French opera singer Stephane Senechal delivered a rendition of the American national anthem from his Paris window this week, in celebration of US President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Tenor Stephane Senchal serenaded his neighbourhood daily in March. This time, he’s limiting his performances to Mondays and Fridays. Source: 1 NEWS

He said he believed the election marked a "renewal of the common values between France and the United States".

Senechal rose to fame on social media during the France's first coronavirus lockdown after uploading clips of himself singing to his neighbours.

Back then, he was singing every night. Now that France is in lockdown again, he's limiting the performances to Monday and Fridays. 

On Monday night, he also sang the romantic 'E lucevan le stelle' (And the Stars were Shining), from Puccini's opera Tosca, as a gesture of hope to the US as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The US has confirmed over 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

