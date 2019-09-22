One-off Friends reunion special reportedly in the works at HBO

A Friends special is reportedly in talks at HBO Max after the company obtained the rights to the hit US sitcom for their new streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a one-off special could be heading to the new streaming service, which launches next year, 25 years after the original US sitcom debuted on NBC.

It's claimed that all of the six main cast members - Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) - will be reprising their respective roles.

The show's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also said to be returning.

In July, it was reported that WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, had obtained the rights to Friends - which originally aired between 1994 and 2004 - after a bidding war with Netflix, who are removing the show from their service.

HBO Max is said to have paid $US85 million per year in a five-year deal for the streaming rights, which are worth $US425 million.

The news comes weeks after Jennifer Aniston "broke the internet" when she shared a picture of the cast members reuniting on Instagram.