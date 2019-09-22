TODAY |

One-off Friends reunion special reportedly in the works at HBO

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Television

A Friends special is reportedly in talks at HBO Max after the company obtained the rights to the hit US sitcom for their new streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a one-off special could be heading to the new streaming service, which launches next year, 25 years after the original US sitcom debuted on NBC.

It's claimed that all of the six main cast members - Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) - will be reprising their respective roles.

The show's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also said to be returning.

In July, it was reported that WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, had obtained the rights to Friends - which originally aired between 1994 and 2004 - after a bidding war with Netflix, who are removing the show from their service.

HBO Max is said to have paid $US85 million per year in a five-year deal for the streaming rights, which are worth $US425 million.

The news comes weeks after Jennifer Aniston "broke the internet" when she shared a picture of the cast members reuniting on Instagram.

Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic)."

Friends stars. Source: Getty
More From
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth
2
Huge manta ray washes up on remote Northland beach
3
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
4
Watch: Fleeing driver rams police car in dramatic Matamata incident
5
Mother and son arrested in Auckland over Cook Islands tobacco smuggling syndicate
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

People magazine names R&B crooner John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

Ricky Gervais to host 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Matt Damon tells tale of stepping on 'eight-foot python' when visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia
00:34

Watch: Drake booed offstage at LA music festival