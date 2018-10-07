 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

One charge dismissed against Harvey Weinstein amid concerns detective coached witness to remain silent

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice

Prosecutors in New York City abandoned part of their sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein today after evidence surfaced that a lead police detective coached a witness to keep quiet when she raised doubts about the veracity of one of the allegations.

Weinstein, 66, looked on as a judge agreed to dismiss the lone charge related to Lucia Evans, who helped spark the #MeToo movement a year ago when she told The New Yorker that the Hollywood mogul had forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 when she was a college student and fledgling actress.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, unsuccessfully urged Judge James Burke to deep-six the whole case, telling him: "The integrity of these proceedings has been compromised."

The bulk of the prosecution case remains intact, with Weinstein still facing five charges over allegations that he raped an unidentified woman in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. A conviction on the most serious charges could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The turn of events, which had been simmering for weeks in closed-door meetings and sealed court documents, enraged Evans' lawyer, who took to the courthouse steps to blast Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. for walking away from her client. Evans told the truth and never misled investigators, lawyer Carrie Goldberg said.

"Let me be clear: the decision to throw away my client's sexual assault charges says nothing about Weinstein's guilt or innocence. Nor does it reflect on Lucia's consistent allegation that she was sexually assaulted with force by Harvey Weinstein," Goldberg said outside the courthouse.

"It only speaks volumes about the Manhattan DA's office and its mishandling of my client's case."

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon insisted in court that the rest of the case is strong and said the district attorney's office was looking into the possibility of bringing additional charges.

"In short, your honor, we are moving full steam ahead," she said.

Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who was one of two investigators who escorted Weinstein out of a police station and into court after his May arrest, is now embroiled in an internal police department investigation and has been thrown off the case. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said today that the department takes seriously the allegations against him.

Prosecutors said in a letter unsealed after today's hearing that they learned weeks ago that a woman who was with Evans the night she first met Weinstein at a restaurant had given DiGaudio a contradictory account of what happened, but that the detective had urged her to keep quiet, telling her "less is more."

The woman, prosecutors said, told the detective in February that Weinstein had offered them money to flash their breasts during the restaurant encounter.

They initially declined, but the woman said that Evans later told her she had gone ahead and exposed herself to the film producer in a hallway. Goldberg disputed that.

The woman also told the detective that sometime after an office meeting where Evans alleged Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex, she suggested what happened was consensual, according to the letter. Weinstein had promised to get her an acting job if she agreed to perform oral sex, and she agreed, it said.

According to the witness, who was not named in the letter, Evans had been drinking and "appeared to be upset, embarrassed and shaking" when she recounted the story.

Prosecutors also disclosed that they had discovered a draft email that Evans had written three years ago to a man who is now her husband that "describes details of the sexual assault that differ from the account" she provided to investigators.

A message left on a phone DiGaudio used in the past wasn't returned. The union for New York City police detectives didn't return a message.

Brafman said he believed Evans had lied both to the grand jury and to The New Yorker about her encounter with Weinstein and suggested she be prosecuted for perjury.

"This is an attack on the fundamental integrity of the grand jury process," Brafman said. "If you have a person willing to commit perjury in the grand jury, that is as serious as the crime of sexual assault because it undermines the fairness of the process for all of us."

The developments in Weinstein's case today capped a tough six-day stretch for the #MeToo movement, bookended by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation amid decades-old allegations that he had committed sexual misconduct. But victim advocates didn't see it as a setback.

"This is so much larger than any singular case," Kristen Houser of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center said. "Weinstein may have been the snowball that started the avalanche, but the ability of any one perpetrator being held accountable or getting away with it doesn't alter the national outrage."

The New Yorker, in a statement, said it stands by its reporting and fact-checking process and that "any assertion by lawyers for Harvey Weinstein that The New Yorker had information that contradicted Lucia Evans's account is patently incorrect."

Vance has already been fiercely criticised for declining to prosecute Weinstein when an Italian model accused him of grabbing her breasts in 2015. At the time, Vance cited a lack of supporting evidence, despite the existence of a clandestinely made recording of Weinstein discussing the episode with the woman.

In the months after The New York Times and The New Yorker began publishing stories about Weinstein's interactions with women, activists pressured Vance to bring charges as dozens of people came forward with claims of sexual misconduct against him.

DiGaudio and other police officials poured on the pressure, saying publicly that they believed they had gathered ample evidence to make an arrest.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly, as Evans has done.
Weinstein is free on $1.5 million bail and is due back in court December 20.

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. The #MeToo movement has sent dozens of once-powerful men in Hollywood into exile, but it has yet to put many of them in handcuffs or courtrooms. Weinstein has been charged with sexual assault in New York and Bill Cosby has been sent to prison in Pennsylvania in the year since stories on Weinstein in The New York Times and The New Yorker set off waves of revelations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. But those two central figures have been exceptions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland
2
Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life
3
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown
4
Part 1 of the extended interview with Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Corin Dann.
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage
5
Kirsty Bourke of the Hawera Cinema says restaurants and clubs have had dress codes for years and no one complained.
West Auckland church using movie theatre for services
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

California using Australian shark detection technology
Police car

Police seeking witnesses after Wellington brawl leaves two people injured
02:14
Mita was sent to prison for non-violent drug offences and got just ten minutes with her son when he died.

'Heartbreak upon heartbreak' - one Māori woman's experience of the criminal justice system
01:44
West dominated the conversation with a series of monologues that touched on social policy, mental health, endorsement deals.

'Trump is on his hero's journey right now,' says Kanye West during free-styling White House meeting with US President

'A scary thing to watch' - Texas shooting range bans men over selfie attempt with gun pointed at head

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A Texas gun range says it has banned two men for life after one of them was caught on surveillance video pointing a pistol at his friend's head while snapping a selfie. 

It happened on October 5 at Top Gun Range in Houston. 

The surveillance video shows a range safety officer intervening and escorting the men out. 

Kyle Harrison, Top Gun Range Manager said, "It's a scary it's a scary thing to watch." 

While it turns out the gun wasn't loaded, Mr Harrison says it was a clear violation of safety policies and the safety officer who intervened during the incident reacted perfectly and was quick to be sure the weapon was cleared and that the gentleman was disarmed. 

"After they had the incident we took him in the lobby. We recapped with them what rules they broke at our range and then went got their stuff for them and then we banned them for life," Mr Harrison said.

'It's a scary thing to watch," says the Houston gun range manager after surveillance video caught the incident. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Full extent of Hurricane Michael's devastation becoming apparent

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters

The devastation inflicted by Hurricane Michael came into focus today with rows upon rows of homes found smashed to pieces, and rescue crews began making their way into the stricken areas in hopes of accounting for hundreds of people who may have stayed behind.

At least three deaths were blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental US in more than 50 years, and it wasn't done yet: Though reduced to a tropical storm, it brought flash flooding to North Carolina and Virginia, soaking areas still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Under a perfectly clear blue sky, families living along the Florida Panhandle emerged from darkened shelters and hotels to a perilous landscape of shattered homes and shopping centers, beeping security alarms, wailing sirens and hovering helicopters.

Governor Rick Scott said the Panhandle woke up to "unimaginable destruction."

"So many lives have been changed forever. So many families have lost everything," he said.

The full extent of Michael's fury was only slowly becoming clear, with some of the hardest-hit areas difficult to reach because of roads blocked by debris or water. An 130km stretch of Interstate 10, the main east-west route along the Panhandle, was closed.

Some of the worst damage was in Mexico Beach, where the hurricane crashed ashore Wednesday (Thursday, NZT) as a Category 4 monster with 250km/h winds and a storm surge of 2.7m. 

Entire blocks of homes near the beach were obliterated, reduced to nothing but concrete slabs in the sand. Rows and rows of other homes were turned into piles of splintered lumber or were crumpled and slumped at odd angles. Entire roofs were torn away and dropped onto a road.

State officials said 285 people in Mexico Beach had defied a mandatory evacuation order ahead of the storm.

National Guard troops made their way into the ground-zero town and found 20 survivors yesterday and more rescue crews were pushing into the area, with the fate of many residents unknown.

Mishelle McPherson and her ex-husband searched for the elderly mother of a friend. The woman lived in a small cinderblock house about 150 yards from the Gulf and thought she would be OK. The home was found smashed, with no sign of the woman.

"Do you think her body would be here? Do you think it would have floated away?" McPherson asked.

As thousands of National Guard troops, law enforcement officers and medical teams fanned out, the governor pleaded with people in the devastated areas to stay away for now because of hazards that included fallen trees and power lines.

"I know you just want to go home. You want to check on things and begin the recovery process," Scott said. But "we have to make sure things are safe."

Over 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power.

The Coast Guard said it rescued at least 27 people before and after the hurricane came ashore, mostly from homes along the Florida coastline, and searched for more victims.

Topics
World
North America
Natural Disasters
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

New video shows Auckland pub patrons trying to fight off masked shotgun-wielding thugs

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

CCTV footage has been released of a violent confrontation between shotgun-wielding robbers and pub patrons on Auckland's North Shore.

Birkenhead's Good Home pub was robbed by two masked men on August 25, and police made an appeal on TVNZ1's Police Ten 7 programme for the public's help in finding them.

The show featured newly-released video of the incident, during which the two men entered and fired two warning shots into the ceiling when patrons tried to stop them.

One man can be seen trying to get close to one of the robbers, despite a shotgun being pointed at his face, before the robber fires into the ceiling and kicks the man hard, sending him to the ground.

Another person also tries to intervene with a bar stool, but is subdued.

A third suspect was waiting outside in the car when the two emerged and the pair escaped in a stolen white Subaru Impreza with cash.

Police say that car was found dumped on Roseberry Ave 30 minutes later, and another car is believed to have been used, possibly a light blue or grey sedan.

One of the people from the bar was featured on Ten 7, and said the robbery had caused "a lot of anxiety and nightmares" for staff.

"I didn't realise until I was face-to-face with them ... it all kind of set in when I had to give them the money," she said.

Anyone with information can contact Police Ten 7's hotline on 0800 107 4636, citing case number four, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Call for Law Society to start taking affirmative action over instances of lawyers’ bad behaviour

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The embattled law firm Russell McVeagh has lost one of its partners, after an independent investigation upheld complaints about the man's drunken behaviour at a client function.

Yesterday the law firm's board chair Malcolm Crotty confirmed a partner - who wasn't named - had resigned.

The firm, which provides services to the Government, has been in damage control because of serious allegations of sexual misconduct by senior lawyers in 2015 and 2016.

Russell McVeagh announced in late September it was investigating a complaint that a partner had made offensive comments while he was drinking at a function with clients

The partner was banned from the firm's offices during the investigation.

After the ruling the partner apologised and resigned, but he is still able to practice law.

Former lawyer Olivia Wensley said his resignation won't be career ending.

"I know of many incidents where women have been brave, they've gone to the law firm and laid a complaint, and quite often these men will be moved on one way or another, they often go and practise at the bar," Ms Wensley said.

As the industry regulator, the Law Society needed to start taking affirmative action, Ms Wensley said.

"These men will continue behaving the way they have been because there are no repercussions.

"They are acting like badly behaved children who are not facing discipline. They're going to keep going if there's no action taken and it's up to the regulator to actually take disciplinary action," Ms Wensley said.

Law Society president Kathryn Beck was unavailable.

But a Law Society spokesperson confirmed a meeting had been scheduled with Russell McVeagh at the firm's request.

It said from time to time, law firms meet with the society to discuss reporting a case of misconduct .

Steph Dyhrberg from the Wellington Women Lawyers' Association expected that meeting will be about whether a further complaint is laid.

"If there is a complaint or a notification the standards committee decides to investigate it and if there is a finding against that person of unacceptable behaviour or misconduct of course that calls into question their ability to practice.

"So, there could be consequences for this person beyond simply losing position of prestige status and lots of money being a partner at Russell McVeagh," Ms Dyhrberg said.

Russell McVeagh has chosen not to name the partner.

Ms Dyhrberg backed that decision.

"No, I wouldn't be inclined to name him if I was the firm, it will however rapidly become apparent as it has in previous cases involving law firms and partners leaving," Ms Dyhrberg said.

Ms Dyhrberg said she hoped the resignation of the partner will mark a turning point for victims of bullying and harassment.

- By Katie Scotcher

RNZ.CO.NZ

Lawyers (file picture).
File picture. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice