Olivia Newton-John's Grease ensemble fetches $629,000 at auction

Associated Press
Two collectors said you're the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction yesterday in Beverly Hills.

Julien's Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John's character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched NZ$629,238 in total.

The leather jacket sold for NZ$378,000 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for NZ$252,500.

Other Grease memorabilia included a Pink Ladies jacket that went for NZ$77,688 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser and producer and songwriter John Farrar, which sold for NZ$99,400.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

The proceeds from the items will go towards charity. Source: Associated Press
