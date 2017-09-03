Olivia Newton-John refuses to find out life expectancy during cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John refuses to "tune in" to how long she might have left to live during her cancer battle.

The Grease star is battling breast cancer for a third time, but insists it is "better not to have any idea" of a possible life expectancy because she might start to "believe that" will be the end.

She said: "If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that.

"So for me, psychologically, it's better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don't, I don't tune in."

Olivia counts herself "lucky" she is still alive after battling cancer previously, and admits she treats every day as "a gift".

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, she added: "I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here.

"We know we're gonna die at some point, and we don't know when it is, when you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit.