Olivia Newton-John to auction off iconic Grease outfits, lyrics for charity

Grease star Olivia Newton-John is set to auction off outfits from the movie for charity.

Newton-John, who starred as Sandy in the hit 1978 musical, will auction off 500 items as part of the Property From the Collection of Olivia Newton-John auction, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the items on offer include two outfits from Grease: a pink jacket with "Pink Ladies" emblazoned on the back, as well as a black leather jacket and skintight pants, worn at the end of the film.

The 71-year-old is battling breast cancer, after first being diagnosed with the disease in 1992.

Part of the proceeds of the auction will go towards the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Treatment Centre.

The proceeds from the items will go towards charity. Source: Associated Press
