'Oh, good morning!' John Campbell photobombs Breakfast's weather segment

Breakfast weather presenter Jordyn Rudd was just kicking off her reading of today's weather this morning when a rogue camera panned back to host John Campbell and newsreader Jenny-May Clarkson at the desk.

"Ah, the camera's changed to John and Jenny May," Rudd says as it veers off, much to the surprise of her co-presenters - especially Clarkson who was fixing her hair.

"Oh, good morning!" Campbell exclaims lifting his leg above the desk, before walking with the camera as it pans back to Rudd.