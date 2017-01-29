The O.C. star taken to hospital after being drugged at birthday party

Mischa Barton has left hospital and claims being drugged at a party is to blame for her bizarre outburst.

Actress Mischa Barton. Source: Associated Press

The former 'OC' actress has shed some light on why she was voluntarily taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for "mental evaluation" after she was overheard making weird remarks about her estranged mother Nuala Barton being a "witch" and was photographed falling off her garden fence.

The 31-year-old star insists she is "doing well" despite being told she'd been given the drug GHB - a date rape drug - whilst on a night out to celebrate her birthday, leading to her out of character behaviour at her home in West Hollywood later that evening.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, she explained: "On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday.

"While having drinks, I realised that something was not right as my behaviour was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.

"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.

"I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."

Emergency services were reportedly informed of a potential overdose or someone trying to jump and when a police sheriff arrived at the property, he said Mischa "was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital."

The brunette beauty was placed under psychiatric care in 2009 after threatening to kill herself, and though she was never actually suicidal, she admitted she felt very "depressed" and was struggling to cope with life.