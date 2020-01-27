NZ's first Bachelorette reveals why she missed show's premiere

Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, New Zealand's first Bachelorette, missed the premiere of her show last night - but she had a pretty good reason for it.

New Zealand’s first Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on night one at the mansion. Source: 1 NEWS

On TVNZ2 last night, the men of The Bachelorette NZ arrived at the house and began their mission to woo Lesina. Three was sent home by the end of the episode.

But Lesina wasn't in town to watch the show's launch herself.

Read More Review: The Bachelorette episode 1 - Lesina greeted with weird, wonderful and cringeworthy first impressions

On Instagram, the 32-year-old doctor revealed she was working in Australia instead, helping provide medical treatment after the bushfires.

"Doctors were needed to help out in some of the areas affected by the fires in Australia - so I put my hand up," she wrote.

Lesina says she'll be in Australia for the week before coming back to New Zealand.

"My heart lies in a few different areas, and I felt this was important. I hope everyone understands. But while I’m away keep me updated on what you think of the show!!"

Your playlist will load after this ad