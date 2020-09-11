TODAY |

NZ's celebrity Shetland pony 'Geoffry the Conqueror' continues to gain global fans

Source:  1 NEWS

A spirited Shetland pony that lives just north of Auckland is continuing to gain global fans.

Geoffry shot to fame when footage of him galloping across the wilds of Aotearoa went viral. Source: Seven Sharp

The pony, known as Geoffry the Conqueror, shot to fame a few years back when footage of him galloping across the wilds of Aotearoa went viral.

The videos feature Geoffry tackling streams, muddy tracks and sand dunes next to much larger horses.

His endearing capers provide an inspiration for anyone of a smaller stature.

Fast forward to today and he has over 100,000 followers on Facebook.

The fearless pony is now sharing the limelight with his new mate, a donkey named Dougal the Daring.

However, the start of their friendship was a little shaky.

"Geoffry didn't take to him immediately. He was kind of like, 'What they heck,'” the pair's human mum, Rachael Jenks, told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"There was a few bared teeth, then a couple of days later they were latched on and ever since can't keep them apart. There's a lot of noise if you try to."

The photogenic pair have even posed for pics in their own 2021 calendar.

Check out the free wheeling pals' antics in the video above.

Entertainment
Animals
