NZ's Benee makes debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Rising Kiwi star Benee has performed on Stephen Colbert's US talk show this afternoon.
It's the first time she's been on the show - which is the highest-rated late night talk show in the US with about 3.6 million viewers last season - and her latest talk show appearance after performing on Ellen and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.
During her appearance, Benee performed Happen To Me from her debut album hey u x, which was released last week.
Her performance was virtual and recorded from New Zealand, due to Covid-19 distancing restrictions in the US.