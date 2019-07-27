NZIFF: A fraught father-son dynamic is explored in madcap horror thriller Come to Daddy

Leading with quotes about fatherhood from Shakespeare ("The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children") and Beyonce ("There is no one else like my daddy"), Kiwi director Ant Timpson's debut feature film Come to Daddy (2019) follows a pretentious wannabe artist from Beverly Hills who pays a visit to his estranged father's home along the remote Oregon coast after receiving a mysterious letter.

From the very beginning of the film, things feel out of place as Norval (Elijah Wood) - an obvious outsider with his floppy hat, strange haircut and Lorde-designed, limited edition gold cell phone – immediately clashes with his crude, Hawaiian shirt-wearing alcoholic father (Stephen McHattie), who meets Norval's appearance outside his home in equal parts surprise and derision.

While Norval is desperate for his father's approval, going so far as to lie about his relationship with Elton John ("You could say he's like a father to me"), his expectation of a warm and loving parent is quickly shattered as his father, with his "raisin eyes", digs deeper still into Norval's fragile psyche.