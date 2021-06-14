NZ producer for proposed Christchurch terror attacks film steps down amid intense criticism

A New Zealand producer for the proposed Christchurch terror attacks film has withdrawn following intense criticism and accusations of whitewashing in the days after its announcement.

The film, They Are Us, will centre around Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern following the events of March 15, 2019.



Fifty-one Muslims were killed while they prayed at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. Many more were seriously injured.



The film was met with derision from the Muslim community and the Prime Minister, who called the events "very soon and very raw".



Ardern said she had nothing to do with the proposal.

Muslim community advocate Guled Mire told 1 NEWS the day it was announced that "the movie in itself is very distasteful".



"It completely feeds into this white saviour mentality complex and I think it's just completely insensitive, particularly in light of the reality that many of the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack and their families continue to face," he said.

In a statement, Auckland-based film and television producer Philippa Campbell said she "deeply regrets the shock and hurt the announcement of the film led to throughout Aotearoa New Zealand".

“I’ve listened to the concerns raised over recent days and I have heard the strength of people’s views. I now agree that the events of March 15, 2019 are too raw for film at this time and do not wish to be involved with a project that is causing such distress,” Campbell said.

“When I was approached to work on the film I was moved by the filmmakers’ vision to pay respect to the victims, their families, and those who assisted them. This was reinforced by research interviews undertaken by producer Ayman Jamal with members of the Muslim community in Christchurch."



She said she had also hoped the introduction of stringent gun control laws in the wake of the attacks "might resonate in America and other countries that have struggled to create political consensus to control guns".

Campbell said the announcement focussed on the film business and "did not take enough account of the political and human context of the story in this country".



"It’s the complexity of that context I’ve been reflecting on that has led me to this decision."



Australian actress Rose Byrne has already been cast to play Ardern, while New Zealand screenwriter Andrew Niccol is attached to write and direct the film.



"They Are Us is not so much about the attack but the response to the attack," Niccol told The Hollywood Reporter following its announcement on Friday.

"The film addresses our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people around the world.